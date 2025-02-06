Left Menu

Inferno in Orebro: Sweden's Darkest Day

Swedish police discovered three rifles near the body of a gunman following a mass shooting in Orebro that left 11 dead. The attacker, identified as Rickard Andersson, acted alone in the assault on the Risbergska campus. Police arrived quickly, and the operation ended with the suspect dead.

In a chilling scene described as an "inferno," Swedish police found three rifles near the body of an assailant, responsible for the country's deadliest mass shooting. Eleven lives were lost, and several others sustained injuries during the attack at an educational facility in Orebro.

The suspected shooter, identified as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, was an unemployed recluse. Authorities revealed he had a firearms license and acted alone on Tuesday. Orebro police chief Lars Wiren detailed the harrowing aftermath, with dead and wounded victims amidst smoke and chaos.

As the Swedish community grapples with the shock, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemned the attack, calling it a "dark day" for the nation. School Minister Lotta Edholm suggests stricter access controls for schools to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

