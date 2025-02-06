Tragedy at Orebro: Sweden's Deadliest Mass Shooting Shocks Nation
In Sweden's deadliest mass shooting, 11 people were killed at Orebro's Risbergska educational center. Police suspect Rickard Andersson, a reclusive 35-year-old with firearms permits, acted alone. Among the chaos, smoke from pyrotechnics filled the air. Authorities have yet to determine a clear motive.
In a harrowing scene described by police as an "inferno," Sweden witnessed its deadliest mass shooting to date at Orebro's Risbergska educational center, leaving 11 dead and many wounded.
Police suspect Rickard Andersson, a 35-year-old unemployed recluse who held permits for multiple firearms, conducted the attack alone. The alleged shooter was found dead alongside multiple weapons, and the chaos was further compounded by smoke from pyrotechnics rather than fire.
Authorities remain uncertain about a motive, with preliminary investigations finding no ideological reasoning behind the attack. The massacre has sent shockwaves throughout Sweden, prompting Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to urge political unity amid growing concerns over school security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
