UGC Extends Feedback Deadline for New Education Norms

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced an extension for the submission of feedback on its draft recruitment and promotion norms until February 28. Initially set for February 5, the deadline was extended following requests from stakeholders, as stated by UGC Secretary Manish Joshi.

The draft regulations propose allowing industry experts and senior public sector professionals to become vice-chancellors. Additionally, the power to form a three-member search committee for such appointments may be given to chancellors or visitors. The guidelines also permit direct hiring of candidates with postgraduate degrees in Engineering and Technology for assistant professorships without UGC NET qualification.

Despite some opposition from six ministers across various states, the UGC maintains the regulations are designed to boost educational standards, align with the National Education Policy 2020, and foster a collaborative approach towards refining the higher education system, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)