Left Menu

JNU's Eighth Convocation Celebrates 800 Doctorates

Jawaharlal Nehru University's eighth convocation awarded nearly 800 PhD degrees, with 408 going to women scholars. Former ISRO chairman Sreedhara Somanath encouraged innovation and teamwork. JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit congratulated graduates, emphasizing research and inclusivity. The event highlighted the university's extensive academic offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:22 IST
JNU's Eighth Convocation Celebrates 800 Doctorates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At its eighth convocation, Jawaharlal Nehru University celebrated a significant academic milestone, awarding nearly 800 PhD degrees. This year saw a commendable number of female recipients, with 408 women earning doctorates alongside 390 men.

Former ISRO chairman and chief guest, Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, addressed the fresh graduates, urging them to embrace innovation and the power of teamwork. Drawing from ISRO's own challenges, he highlighted the importance of resilience and collective effort in achieving success.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit commended the graduates and reaffirmed the institution's dedication to research and inclusivity. The ceremony, marked by the presence of esteemed guests and university officials, showcased JNU's wide range of academic programs and its commitment to academic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025