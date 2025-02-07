JNU's Eighth Convocation Celebrates 800 Doctorates

At its eighth convocation, Jawaharlal Nehru University celebrated a significant academic milestone, awarding nearly 800 PhD degrees. This year saw a commendable number of female recipients, with 408 women earning doctorates alongside 390 men.

Former ISRO chairman and chief guest, Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, addressed the fresh graduates, urging them to embrace innovation and the power of teamwork. Drawing from ISRO's own challenges, he highlighted the importance of resilience and collective effort in achieving success.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit commended the graduates and reaffirmed the institution's dedication to research and inclusivity. The ceremony, marked by the presence of esteemed guests and university officials, showcased JNU's wide range of academic programs and its commitment to academic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)