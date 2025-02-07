Brazil Bans Smartphones in Classrooms to Enhance Student Experience

This week marks a significant shift in Brazilian education as students return to classrooms under new regulations limiting smartphone use. Enacted by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the law mirrors similar societal trends globally, including in the United States and Europe. It is designed for both public and private schools, applying not just in classrooms but also in hallways. While devices can still be used for educational purposes, such access requires teacher approval and is subject to accessibility and health considerations. Schools are empowered to develop their own specific guidelines regarding phone storage, leaving them to decide whether students can keep phones in backpacks or must store them in designated areas.

The move to a federal mandate follows Brazil's existing patchwork of regional rules; prior to this legislation, 26 states had already implemented some form of restriction on phone use, though policies varied drastically. Survey data from the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee last year reported that two-thirds of the schools had some form of smartphone limitation, with 28% opting for complete bans. Both political allies of Lula and former President Jair Bolsonaro supported the legislation, recognizing the concerns expressed by parents. According to a Datafolha survey, nearly two-thirds of respondents favored banning smartphones for children in schools, citing educational distractions and potential social or mental health issues as key reasons.

Porto Seguro, a private school with 150 years of history in Sao Paulo, banned smartphone use last year, encouraging weekly 'digital disconnection' days and extending its ban to hallways this year. Principal Meire Nocito noted difficulties students faced in concentrating and socializing as a core reason. Amidst these challenges, the Brazilian Ministry of Education has stated the aim of this law is to protect both the mental and physical health of students, emphasizing the need for judicious technology use. The broader consensus includes concerns about bullying, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts associated with excessive phone usage, echoing similar interventions worldwide.

