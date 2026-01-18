Jharkhand Doctors Demand Government Action on Medical Laws
The Jharkhand Chapter of the Indian Medical Association urges the state government to amend the Clinical Establishments Act and implement the Medical Protection Act. The association plans to submit a memorandum and potentially launch an agitation if demands, including increasing interns' stipends, are not met.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand Chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called on the state government to make amendments to the Clinical Establishments Act (CEA) and to implement the Medical Protection Act (MPA) as soon as possible. This move is aimed at benefiting both healthcare providers and patients.
In its executive body meeting, the IMA announced plans to submit a memorandum to the state government. The association warned that inaction could lead to a protest in the coming months. IMA's Jharkhand president, Arun Kumar Singh, criticized the government's delayed response, stating that only assurances have been made without concrete steps.
Alongside the amendments, the IMA's Junior Doctors' Network and Medical Students' Network demanded an increase in stipends for interns and a revision of remuneration for senior residents, highlighting financial issues facing young medical professionals in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
