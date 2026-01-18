Punjab BJP Calls Out Media Suppression and Law and Order Crisis
A Punjab BJP delegation met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, alleging media suppression by the AAP government. They demanded intervention for media freedom and addressing law and order issues. The BJP criticized FIRs against journalists and cited raids on the Punjab Kesari group as a threat to press freedom.
The Punjab BJP has taken a firm stand against the AAP government, claiming it's obstructing press freedoms. On Sunday, a party delegation met with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, urging him to intervene and ensure Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allows the media to operate without interference.
Led by Subhash Sharma, the BJP team raised concerns about declining law and order in the state. They requested the Governor to summon the DGP for an update on strategies being implemented to restore peace and safety.
The group highlighted cases of FIRs against journalists and criticized raids on the Punjab Kesari group, viewing these actions as attempts to silence the press. In response, the Punjab government dismissed these allegations, citing violations of law.
