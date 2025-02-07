Tragedy in Orebro: The Unfathomable School Shooting

A decade after escaping war-torn Syria, Salim Iskef faced tragedy once more, killed in a brutal school shooting in Orebro, Sweden. The massacre left 11 dead, including Iskef and the shooter, in a shocking event that has shaken Sweden's Syriac-speaking community.

Iskef, who had planned to marry this summer, was a beloved figure within his community. "He had so many beautiful plans and dreams," said Jacob Kaselia, a family friend and priest, during a memorial. His sudden death has left his fiancée devastated.

The diverse victims highlight the senselessness of the attack, which took place at the Risbergska adult education center. The shooter's motive remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation. The incident marks Sweden's first school shooting of this magnitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)