Tragedy in Orebro: The Unfathomable School Shooting

Salim Iskef, a Syrian refugee, was killed in a tragic school shooting in Orebro, Sweden. The attack left 11 people dead and many injured, shaking the Syriac-speaking community. Police are investigating but have yet to uncover a motive for the assailant, who also died in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A decade after escaping war-torn Syria, Salim Iskef faced tragedy once more, killed in a brutal school shooting in Orebro, Sweden. The massacre left 11 dead, including Iskef and the shooter, in a shocking event that has shaken Sweden's Syriac-speaking community.

Iskef, who had planned to marry this summer, was a beloved figure within his community. "He had so many beautiful plans and dreams," said Jacob Kaselia, a family friend and priest, during a memorial. His sudden death has left his fiancée devastated.

The diverse victims highlight the senselessness of the attack, which took place at the Risbergska adult education center. The shooter's motive remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation. The incident marks Sweden's first school shooting of this magnitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

