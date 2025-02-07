Sweden Tightens Gun Laws After Deadly School Shooting

Sweden's right-wing government announced plans on Friday to tighten gun laws after the nation's deadliest mass shooting unfolded at an adult education center in Orebro.

The attack saw ten lives tragically lost, including several Syrian Christian refugees. Investigations revealed that the suspect, identified as local media name Rickard Andersson, used licensed firearms in the assault.

In response, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer proposed a ban on weapons such as the AR-15, often tied to mass shootings globally, to prevent further tragedies.

