Left Menu

Sweden Tightens Gun Laws After Deadly School Shooting

Sweden's government plans to tighten gun laws following a deadly mass shooting at an adult education center, where the suspect used his licensed guns. Ten people were killed, including Syrian refugees. The government aims to ban weapons like the AR-15 and improve gun license vetting processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:09 IST
Sweden Tightens Gun Laws After Deadly School Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden's right-wing government announced plans on Friday to tighten gun laws after the nation's deadliest mass shooting unfolded at an adult education center in Orebro.

The attack saw ten lives tragically lost, including several Syrian Christian refugees. Investigations revealed that the suspect, identified as local media name Rickard Andersson, used licensed firearms in the assault.

In response, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer proposed a ban on weapons such as the AR-15, often tied to mass shootings globally, to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025