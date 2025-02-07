Left Menu

False Alarms: Bomb Threats Shake Delhi-NCR Schools, College

St Stephen's College and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email, prompting police to conduct thorough searches of the premises. Declared as hoaxes after extensive checks, the bomb alerts prompted precautionary actions including class cancellations and campus evacuations to ensure student and staff safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense Friday morning, three prestigious educational institutions in Delhi-NCR were embroiled in a bomb threat scare that turned out to be a false alarm. Authorities responded swiftly, deploying bomb disposal units and dog squads to St Stephen's College, Ahlcon International School, and Shiv Nadar School.

The Delhi Police confirmed that after extensive searches, no suspicious items were found. The bomb threats, delivered via email, were subsequently declared hoaxes. The police clarified all clearances in a formal statement, emphasizing the safety and security protocols that were followed stringently.

As a precaution, Ahlcon International School shifted all classes to an online format to ensure uninterrupted education while maintaining safety. Similarly, Shiv Nadar School decided to remain closed for a day. The incidents underscore the challenges faced by educational bodies in maintaining security while addressing potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

