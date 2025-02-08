Madhya Pradesh: Empowering the Future Workforce Through Skill Development

Madhya Pradesh is stepping up as a leader in skill development in India, aiming to align its workforce with the needs of modern industries. As part of this drive, the state has launched several programs focused on equipping young people with the necessary skills to meet industry demands.

Key initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana, alongside the establishment of Skill Development Centers and the Global Skill Park, are at the forefront of these efforts, aiming to boost employability and entrepreneurship among the youth.

With strategic collaborations between industries and academic institutions, Madhya Pradesh is setting a benchmark in skill development by offering industry-driven training programs. This commitment is further highlighted by the state's hosting of the Global Investors Summit, seeking to attract investment and showcase its economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)