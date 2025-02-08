Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Advocates Skill Development and Women's Education

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde highlighted the importance of skill development for job prospects and advocated for women's education. At an event in Nagaur, he inaugurated new facilities and underscored India's rich pool of talent, urging the youth to enhance their skills and physical strength for progress.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday underscored the critical need for skill development and intellectual growth as a pathway to progress. Speaking at an event in Nagaur, he asserted that individuals who upskill themselves can secure better employment opportunities.

In his address, Bagde lauded India as a longstanding hub of talent and emphasized the role of skill development training initiatives by the central government. He encouraged children to also focus on improving their physical strength, an area he deemed significant for holistic development.

The Governor was part of the inauguration ceremony for the Sant Shri Dularam Kularia and Sant Shri Padmaram Kularia Auditorium and Aichuki Devi Gangaram Rathi Hostel in Tejasthali Mundwa. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for a new B.P.Ed. College building and recognized outstanding contributions by various individuals. Remembering folk deity Veer Tejaji, Bagde advocated for promoting women's education, highlighting the remarkable achievements of girls across different fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

