Smooth Sailing for West Bengal's Class 10 Board Exams

The class 10 board exams in West Bengal, known as Madhyamik, began on Monday and will continue until February 22. Conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, these exams see 9.84 lakh candidates participating across 2,683 centers.

According to Board President Ramanuj Ganguly, the exams, which span three hours starting at 11 am, are proceeding without major incidents or complaints. Of the total candidates, 5,55,950 are girls, Ganguly reported.

Strict restrictions on electronic devices are enforced. Neither candidates nor officials are allowed mobile phones in examination halls. Special surveillance is in place, particularly in Malda district, where CCTV covers all 122 centers following past issues with fake social media postings of questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)