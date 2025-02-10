Left Menu

Navigating Exam Stress: Insights from Nagaland's Education Secretary

Nagaland's School Education Secretary, Kevileno Angami, emphasized early exam preparations and dealing with life's challenges to students at Dr N K Government Higher Secondary School. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', she discussed the importance of a positive mindset and addressing exam stress through open discussions.

Updated: 10-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland School Education Secretary Kevileno Angami emphasized the importance of early exam preparations and the ability to tackle life's challenges during her address at Dr N K Government Higher Secondary School. Speaking as part of Prime Minister Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', she underscored the pressures of examinations.

Angami highlighted the need for students to prepare not just for exams but also to approach life's various challenges with a solution-oriented mindset. She advocated a positive attitude in overcoming obstacles faced both academically and personally.

Praising the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative, Angami noted it provides a vital platform for addressing core issues like exam anxiety and subject choices. The event, live-streamed across Nagaland, comes ahead of the High School Leaving and Higher Secondary Examinations starting shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

