ATLAS ISME Launches B.Sc. Finance Program in Collaboration with CFA Institute

In a significant development, ATLAS ISME has announced a Bachelor of Science in Finance program aligned with the CFA Program. The collaboration with CFA Institute enhances students' opportunities through scholarships, mentorship, and industry exposure, preparing them for leadership roles in global finance markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:31 IST
ATLAS ISME Launches B.Sc. Finance Program in Collaboration with CFA Institute
  • India

ATLAS ISME has unveiled its Bachelor of Science in Finance program, aligning with the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst Program. The initiative promises unmatched opportunities for aspiring finance leaders.

The partnership with CFA Institute ensures students access exclusive scholarships and participate in essential industry events, elevating their education to global standards.

Christopher Wiese of CFA Institute praised the curriculum alignment, emphasizing its significance in preparing students for global finance careers. The program blends advanced theory with practical applications to forge future finance leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

