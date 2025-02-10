Left Menu

Legal Battle Against Research Funding Cuts

Democratic attorneys general from 22 states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over significant cuts to grant funding for universities and research institutions. The legal action, initiated in federal court in Boston, targets the National Institutes of Health's recent reimbursement rate reductions for research institutions' indirect costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic attorneys general representing 22 states have launched a lawsuit against the Trump administration in response to drastic reductions in grant funding for research entities, including universities and medical centers. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Boston on Monday.

The legal challenge seeks to contest the policy change announced by the National Institutes of Health last Friday. The policy entails a reduction in the reimbursement rate for research institutions' indirect costs unrelated to the specific objectives of scientific projects.

This move has sparked concern among academic and research communities, who argue the funding cuts will significantly undermine scientific progress and innovation. The case underscores the ongoing tensions between state attorneys general and the federal government over research funding priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

