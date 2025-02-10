Tragic Loss at IIT-Kanpur: Addressing Mental Health Challenges
A 24-year-old PhD scholar, Ankit Yadav, at IIT-Kanpur died by suicide. The incident highlights the increasing concerns over mental health among students. The institute vows to cooperate with authorities in investigations while promising preventive measures. Previous similar incidents at the institute underline a growing crisis.
A tragedy struck the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur as a 24-year-old PhD student, identified as Ankit Yadav, died by suicide inside his hostel room, authorities reported. The unfortunate incident has called into question the mental health challenges faced by students.
His friends grew worried when he didn't respond to calls, leading hostel mates to notify IIT-Kanpur management and subsequently alerting local police. By 5 pm, police and institute officials had gained entry, having documented the scene for investigative purposes.
A suicide note reportedly from Yadav claimed sole responsibility for his actions, with no blame cast on others. The institution extended its condolences, confirming their collaboration with ongoing probes. Past incidents echo an urgent need for addressing mental health support within academia.
