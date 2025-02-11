Campus Tragedy: Student's Misstep Leads to Untimely Death

In a heartbreaking incident at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology in West Bengal, an MTech student of the VLSI department met an untimely death on Monday evening after allegedly falling from a campus building.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after the student was reportedly caught cheating during an examination. Following the fall from the five-story Academic Building, she was immediately rushed to the Haringhata Rural Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

The incident sparked protests as agitated students blocked National Highway-12, although the disruption was resolved later in the night. In related news, the university was previously in the spotlight due to a controversial video involving a professor.

