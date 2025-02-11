Left Menu

Nagaland Board Kicks Off HSSLC Exams with 17,194 Students

The Nagaland Board of School Education has begun the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams. Running until March 7, the exams see participation from 17,194 candidates at 68 centers. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio offered encouragement and wishes for the students' success and smooth exam conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:29 IST
Nagaland Board Kicks Off HSSLC Exams with 17,194 Students
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination, organized by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), has commenced, running until March 7, according to an official announcement.

A total of 17,194 students are registered for the examination, distributed across 68 centers throughout the state. Among them, 546 candidates will tackle the compartmental exams in various streams.

Breaking it down further, the majority – 12,403 students – are enrolled in the arts stream, 1,026 in commerce, and 3,219 in the science stream. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended his best wishes to the students and the NBSE for the exams’ successful administration, emphasizing dedication and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025