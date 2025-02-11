Nagaland Board Kicks Off HSSLC Exams with 17,194 Students
The Nagaland Board of School Education has begun the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams. Running until March 7, the exams see participation from 17,194 candidates at 68 centers. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio offered encouragement and wishes for the students' success and smooth exam conduct.
The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination, organized by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), has commenced, running until March 7, according to an official announcement.
A total of 17,194 students are registered for the examination, distributed across 68 centers throughout the state. Among them, 546 candidates will tackle the compartmental exams in various streams.
Breaking it down further, the majority – 12,403 students – are enrolled in the arts stream, 1,026 in commerce, and 3,219 in the science stream. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended his best wishes to the students and the NBSE for the exams’ successful administration, emphasizing dedication and peace.
