Jharkhand Board Exams Kick Off Amid Tight Security
The Class 10 board examinations commenced in Jharkhand with strict security measures. Class 12 exams will start in the afternoon. Over 7.84 lakh students are taking part in these exams held in two separate sittings. Strict protocols, including CCTV monitoring and a phone ban for invigilators, are implemented.
Under the watchful eyes of authorities, the Class 10 board examinations began on Tuesday across Jharkhand with stringent security measures in place.
The Class 12 board exams will commence later in the day during the second sitting, as confirmed by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary Jayant Mishra. Over 7.84 lakh students are poised to participate across both sets of exams, which split into separate sittings for logistical efficiency.
An array of precautions, including the deployment of CCTV cameras and prohibiting invigilators from carrying mobile phones, ensure the sanctity of the examinations. Approximately 4.33 lakh students will write the Class 10 exams at 1,297 centers, while another 3.50 lakh candidates will take the Class 12 exams across 789 centers. The exams are scheduled to conclude by March 3.
