Cracking Down on Copying: Maharashtra's Strict Measures for Board Exams

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a hard stance against mass copying in board exams by stating that examination centres found guilty of facilitating cheating will be permanently barred. The directive comes after 42 cases of copying were reported during the HSC exams, as per the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

To maintain the integrity of examinations, Fadnavis has instructed officials to use drones and video cameras to watch over sensitive exam centres. In addition, educators found assisting in copying will face dismissal. This decision is backed by a state cabinet resolution aiming for stricter surveillance and enforcement at all exam locations.

Further, district officials, in collaboration with police, are tasked with forming special teams to oversee exam centres. These squads are to arrive an hour before exams start and monitor until completion. This initiative, which includes enhanced security measures, is part of a broader effort to maintain educational standards and fairness in the examination process.

