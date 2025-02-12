Education Department Pushes NCAA and Schools to Revoke Transgender Titles

The Trump administration, on Tuesday, took another step in implementing its new transgender policy concerning sports. The Department of Education is pressuring both the NCAA and a major high-school sports organization to rescind titles, awards, and records granted to transgender athletes competing in female categories.

The department's office of general counsel officially requested these changes through a letter sent to the National Federation of State High School Associations and the NCAA. They argue this move aligns with the NCAA's recently revised participation policy, which now limits women's sports to individuals assigned female at birth.

In light of these developments, the college swimming scene may see the most immediate impact, such as with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who won a national title in the 500-yard freestyle in 2022. While the NCAA could amend its records, amending high school records would require action from individual state high school associations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)