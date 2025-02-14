Left Menu

Odisha's Class 8 Students Excel in Math: New ASER Report Reveals Progress

The Odisha Assembly reveals that half of Class 8 students can't perform basic arithmetic division, while 30% struggle with subtraction. However, students outperform the national average, with 69.5% mastering subtraction and 48.5% excelling at division, highlighting a decade of improvement.

Updated: 14-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:16 IST
Odisha's Class 8 Students Excel in Math: New ASER Report Reveals Progress
  • India

In a recent development, the Odisha Assembly shared concerning data about Class 8 students' proficiency in basic arithmetic. According to the ASER-2024 report, disclosed by State School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, there is noticeable progress in math skills among these students.

While 69.5% of students mastered subtraction and 48.5% excelled at division, surpassing the national averages of 68.5% and 45.8%, respectively, Dr. Gond pointed out an upward trend over the last decade. The percentage of students proficient in subtraction rose by 6%, and those skilled in division increased by 11% from 2014 to 2024.

To further enhance education outcomes, the state has been distributing subject-specific workbooks and plans to include additional study materials in the Samagra Shiksha Yojana's Annual Action Plan and the budget for 2025-26.

