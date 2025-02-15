Left Menu

Kanhaiya Kumar Calls for Regulation of Coaching Institutes Amid Rising Student Suicides

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar advocates for the government to regulate private coaching institutes due to increasing student suicides. He criticizes the weak condition of government institutes and urges improvements. Kumar emphasizes the need for systemic responsibility to prevent student exploitation by coaching centers amidst growing competition.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has called on the government to regulate the nation's burgeoning coaching institutes, citing alarming rates of student suicides as a driving factor. Addressing a press conference, Kumar pointed to the inadequacies in public educational facilities as a catalyst for the private coaching sector's rapid growth.

Kumar argued that the systemic failures within both the government and market are putting undue pressure on students, equating them to 'pressure cookers' unable to cope with the demands. He emphasized the need for government intervention to rectify these failings, rather than allowing commercial interests to dictate educational standards.

Highlighting the exploitative practices of many coaching centers, Kumar appealed for a strengthening of public institutions to ensure transparency in employment opportunities. He demanded the filling of vacant positions in a fair manner and criticized the culture of unfair competition promoted by the nexus of market forces and government inaction.

