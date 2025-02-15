Left Menu

Harnessing Education for a Prosperous Viksit Bharat

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized revamping the teaching-mentoring system to capitalize on future opportunities in science and technology, crucial for 'Viksit Bharat.' Speaking at SMVDU's convocation, he urged educators to inspire students for national development while highlighting the importance of rooting youth in culture and values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:44 IST
Harnessing Education for a Prosperous Viksit Bharat
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called for a transformative approach to the teaching-mentoring system, highlighting its potential impact on scientific and technological progress, fundamental to 'Viksit Bharat'. Speaking at the 10th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, he stressed the importance of skills and knowledge in national development.

Educators were urged to inspire, innovate, and nurture critical thinking among students to craft a prosperous India. Sinha expressed gratitude to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for joining the event, marking it as a memorable occasion for graduates stepping into the world with potential for nation-building.

With advancements in various fields opening new opportunities, Sinha underlined the need for the youth to remain grounded in culture. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah echoed sentiments of ethical leadership, perseverance, and societal contribution as essential to true success and overcoming future challenges.

