CBSE Exams Delayed: Question Paper Shortage Causes Chaos in Ranchi

The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) board exams for Classes 10 and 12 experienced a one-hour delay at a Ranchi center due to an alleged 'shortage of question papers,' as reported by concerned parents.

However, the center head attributed the delay to technical issues, which were promptly addressed by CBSE, ensuring students received additional time to complete their exams. Over 31,000 students from the Ranchi and Khunti zones are participating in these exams.

The examinations kicked off with the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers for Class 10. Despite logistic hiccups, the exams remained on track, although CBSE representatives were unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)