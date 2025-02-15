Tamil Nadu Minister Urges Fair Education Funding

Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to eschew politics in the allocation of educational funds. His remarks came after Pradhan's statement at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, suggesting that funding would be directed only to states adopting the National Education Policy (NEP).

Poyyamozhi stressed that this approach was discriminatory and detrimental to the future of approximately 40 lakh students in Tamil Nadu. He urged Pradhan to ensure that the state receives its fair share of education funds without precondition, emphasizing the importance of equal educational opportunities.

In a social media post, Poyyamozhi conveyed a message from former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, emphasizing that Tamil Nadu seeks its rightful share of resources and not charity, while using the hashtag #BJPCheatsTN to voice his disapproval.

(With inputs from agencies.)