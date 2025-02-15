Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Minister Urges Fair Education Funding

Tamil Nadu's Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi urged Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to avoid political bias in educational funding, stressing the impact on 40 lakh students. He rejected Pradhan's implication that only states implementing the National Education Policy would receive funds, deeming it discriminatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:10 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister Urges Fair Education Funding
Education
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to eschew politics in the allocation of educational funds. His remarks came after Pradhan's statement at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, suggesting that funding would be directed only to states adopting the National Education Policy (NEP).

Poyyamozhi stressed that this approach was discriminatory and detrimental to the future of approximately 40 lakh students in Tamil Nadu. He urged Pradhan to ensure that the state receives its fair share of education funds without precondition, emphasizing the importance of equal educational opportunities.

In a social media post, Poyyamozhi conveyed a message from former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, emphasizing that Tamil Nadu seeks its rightful share of resources and not charity, while using the hashtag #BJPCheatsTN to voice his disapproval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025