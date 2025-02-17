Campus Tragedy: B-Tech Student's Untimely Death Sparks Tension

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) campus was engulfed in tension as third-year B-Tech student Prakriti Lamsal allegedly committed suicide. The deceased was reportedly involved in a relationship that could have contributed to her distress, as suggested by allegations from her cousin.

Police investigations are underway, focusing on allegations that a fellow student may have blackmailed Lamsal, leading to her tragic death. The police have detained the accused for questioning while conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.

The situation on campus escalated, prompting demonstrations by Nepali students demanding justice. Police forces were deployed to maintain order, and some students were sent home to ensure safety. The university administration is working to assure students and handle the aftermath responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)