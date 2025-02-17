Strict Measures Enforced in West Bengal as Students Barred from Exams

In a decisive move to maintain the integrity of the examination process, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education barred three students on Monday from attending their class 10 history examination after they were found with mobile phones at the exam venues.

The infractions took place in several districts, notably South 24 Parganas and Uttar Dinajpur, where students were caught red-handed with phones at different educational institutions, according to an official statement from the board.

Board President Ramanuj Ganguly emphasized that except for two authorized individuals, no one, including students, is allowed to carry electronic devices into the exam centers. Violators face immediate disqualification for the day and confiscation of devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)