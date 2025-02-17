Protesters Demand Cancellation of Bihar's Controversial Exam

The demand for the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has gained momentum as protests intensified in Patna on Monday. Renowned educators, Khan Sir and Guru Rahman, have thrown their support behind the calls for re-examination.

Protesters, including educators Khan Sir and Guru Rahman, took to the streets in Patna, rallying from Mullsllahpur to Gardani Bagh. They carried placards and voiced their demands for the exam's cancellation, alleging that a question paper leak compromised the integrity of the test held on December 13, 2024.

Despite the government's denial of wrongdoing, the BPSC ordered a fresh test for over 12,000 candidates, acknowledging concerns over the initial exam. Protesters seek further intervention, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address their grievances, as assembly elections loom in the state.

