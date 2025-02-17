Left Menu

Lifelong Learning: The Key to Progress

Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, encourages students at Integral University's convocation to remain lifelong learners. He emphasized that continuous learning facilitates progress, urging graduates to adopt a student mindset throughout their careers. Over 3,500 students were awarded degrees at the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:18 IST
Lifelong Learning: The Key to Progress
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the 16th convocation ceremony of Integral University, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh emphasized the importance of lifelong learning. Singh, who has spent 45 years in public service and politics, advised graduates that maintaining a student mindset is essential for continual progress.

Singh, calling the graduates his 'brothers and sisters,' encouraged them to view themselves as perpetual students. He stated, 'No matter how high you rise in your profession, always see yourself as a student.' He warned that the moment one assumes complete mastery is when growth ceases.

Integral University marked a significant milestone, awarding 177 doctorate, 1,075 postgraduate, and 2,389 undergraduate degrees. Singh emphasized that the graduates' knowledge and skills are crucial for driving India's economic development, highlighting the nation's youthful potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025