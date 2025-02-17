Lifelong Learning: The Key to Progress
Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, encourages students at Integral University's convocation to remain lifelong learners. He emphasized that continuous learning facilitates progress, urging graduates to adopt a student mindset throughout their careers. Over 3,500 students were awarded degrees at the ceremony.
In a compelling address at the 16th convocation ceremony of Integral University, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh emphasized the importance of lifelong learning. Singh, who has spent 45 years in public service and politics, advised graduates that maintaining a student mindset is essential for continual progress.
Singh, calling the graduates his 'brothers and sisters,' encouraged them to view themselves as perpetual students. He stated, 'No matter how high you rise in your profession, always see yourself as a student.' He warned that the moment one assumes complete mastery is when growth ceases.
Integral University marked a significant milestone, awarding 177 doctorate, 1,075 postgraduate, and 2,389 undergraduate degrees. Singh emphasized that the graduates' knowledge and skills are crucial for driving India's economic development, highlighting the nation's youthful potential.
