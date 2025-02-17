Left Menu

Campus Tragedy: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Diplomatic Intervention

The suicide of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology created campus unrest, leading to the eviction of Nepali students. Intervention by Nepal's Prime Minister reassured students, while an investigation unfolded amidst allegations of blackmail and diplomatic discussions.

  • India

The tragic death of a 20-year-old Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha prompted significant unrest on campus. Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year BTech student, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Sunday, triggering a wave of tension.

Amid allegations of blackmail, the incident led to the eviction of several Nepali students. Authorities at KIIT reportedly left them at Cuttack railway station without travel arrangements. The situation drew attention, prompting the intervention of Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, who declared ongoing efforts to assist the affected students.

The upheaval surrounding Lamsal's death and the subsequent diplomatic response underscores the gravity of the situation. As investigations into the circumstances continue, police have detained a male student allegedly connected to the tragedy. Approximately 1,000 students from Nepal are currently enrolled at KIIT, highlighting the broader impact of this incident.

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

