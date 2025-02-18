Language Rumble: Urdu Ousted by Sanskrit in Rajasthan Schools

In Rajasthan, a significant controversy has erupted following government orders to replace Urdu with Sanskrit as the third language in some state schools. This directive, driven by claims that several Urdu instructors procured jobs using counterfeit qualifications, has fueled tensions in the BJP-ruled region.

The education department's recent decision to suspend Urdu classes at prominent institutions like Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Jaipur has drawn criticism. Critics argue that such moves undermine educational diversity, particularly following state Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham's claim about fake degrees.

The state's Urdu Teachers' Association called these allegations unfounded, stressing the need for thorough investigation. Meanwhile, political figures like Congress MLA Rafeek Khan argue the decision affects over a hundred students. Despite differing opinions, officials, including Board of Secondary Education Director Ashish Modi, insist the policy isn't universal.

(With inputs from agencies.)