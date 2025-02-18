Language Rumble: Urdu Ousted by Sanskrit in Rajasthan Schools
A controversy stirs in Rajasthan as orders replace Urdu with Sanskrit in government schools, following allegations of Urdu teachers with fake degrees. Education officials insist changes respond to low Urdu enrollment; however, political figures and teachers contest the moves, citing adverse impacts on students.
- Country:
- India
In Rajasthan, a significant controversy has erupted following government orders to replace Urdu with Sanskrit as the third language in some state schools. This directive, driven by claims that several Urdu instructors procured jobs using counterfeit qualifications, has fueled tensions in the BJP-ruled region.
The education department's recent decision to suspend Urdu classes at prominent institutions like Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Jaipur has drawn criticism. Critics argue that such moves undermine educational diversity, particularly following state Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham's claim about fake degrees.
The state's Urdu Teachers' Association called these allegations unfounded, stressing the need for thorough investigation. Meanwhile, political figures like Congress MLA Rafeek Khan argue the decision affects over a hundred students. Despite differing opinions, officials, including Board of Secondary Education Director Ashish Modi, insist the policy isn't universal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Power of Early Education: Ensuring Equal Opportunities for Every Child
Debating YouTube's Exemption: A Safe Educational Platform or Source of Harmful Content?
Charter Schools Open Across NZ, Marking a Milestone in Education Reform
Education or Image? Modi Critiques AAP's Exam Policies in Delhi
Tribhuvan Sahkari University: A New Era for Cooperative Education