Left Menu

Language Rumble: Urdu Ousted by Sanskrit in Rajasthan Schools

A controversy stirs in Rajasthan as orders replace Urdu with Sanskrit in government schools, following allegations of Urdu teachers with fake degrees. Education officials insist changes respond to low Urdu enrollment; however, political figures and teachers contest the moves, citing adverse impacts on students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:37 IST
Language Rumble: Urdu Ousted by Sanskrit in Rajasthan Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan, a significant controversy has erupted following government orders to replace Urdu with Sanskrit as the third language in some state schools. This directive, driven by claims that several Urdu instructors procured jobs using counterfeit qualifications, has fueled tensions in the BJP-ruled region.

The education department's recent decision to suspend Urdu classes at prominent institutions like Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Jaipur has drawn criticism. Critics argue that such moves undermine educational diversity, particularly following state Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham's claim about fake degrees.

The state's Urdu Teachers' Association called these allegations unfounded, stressing the need for thorough investigation. Meanwhile, political figures like Congress MLA Rafeek Khan argue the decision affects over a hundred students. Despite differing opinions, officials, including Board of Secondary Education Director Ashish Modi, insist the policy isn't universal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025