School Headmistress Suspended Over Political Birthday Celebration
A headmistress in Ranga Reddy, Telangana, was suspended for hosting a birthday celebration on school premises for BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. The event involved students and was organized by an ex-corporator. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized the suspension, questioning different standards for public figures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:26 IST
A headmistress in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district faced suspension following allegations of facilitating a birthday celebration for BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao within school premises.
Sources revealed that the celebration on Monday included chants and activities that disrupted school operations, organized without prior official approval.
Critics, including BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, questioned the decision, pointing out previous occasions where protocols were given to figures without official standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
