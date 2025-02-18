Left Menu

School Headmistress Suspended Over Political Birthday Celebration

A headmistress in Ranga Reddy, Telangana, was suspended for hosting a birthday celebration on school premises for BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. The event involved students and was organized by an ex-corporator. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized the suspension, questioning different standards for public figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A headmistress in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district faced suspension following allegations of facilitating a birthday celebration for BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao within school premises.

Sources revealed that the celebration on Monday included chants and activities that disrupted school operations, organized without prior official approval.

Critics, including BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, questioned the decision, pointing out previous occasions where protocols were given to figures without official standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

