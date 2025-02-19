Left Menu

The Netherlands Returns Benin Bronzes to Nigeria: A Historic Repatriation

The Netherlands has agreed to return over 100 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, marking a significant step in the repatriation of cultural artifacts looted during a British raid in 1897. This move follows an agreement between the Dutch and Nigerian cultural authorities.

The Netherlands has taken a momentous step in cultural repatriation by agreeing to return more than 100 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. This decision aligns with a broader European trend of returning looted African artefacts.

The Benin Bronzes, intricate sculptures seized by British forces during their 1897 raid on the Kingdom of Benin, have long been a symbol of colonial exploitation. This historic restitution agreement was sealed between the Dutch education minister and Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

The embassy's statement acknowledged the wrongful acquisition of these artefacts and emphasized their unconditional return. With 119 pieces set to be returned, this represents the largest restitution of Benin antiquities to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

