New Leaders Drive NSFAS Toward Integrity and Efficiency

Two Indian-origin South Africans, Prashika Mahesh and Lavandran Gopaul, have joined the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board. Their appointments aim to boost the credibility and effectiveness of NSFAS, a major player in financial aid for South African students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:20 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is reinforcing its leadership with two new board members of Indian origin in a bid to restore its credibility. Chartered Accountant Prashika Mahesh and Advocate Lavandran Gopaul will contribute their expertise to enhance transparency and accountability in delivering financial aid.

South Africa's Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, has prioritized these appointments following recent issues of mismanagement plaguing the organization. The new board aims to uphold stringent professional and academic standards, vital for the NSFAS's role in providing access to higher education.

Gopaul brings a wealth of experience in finance, fund management, and media consultancy, while Mahesh is skilled in risk management and compliance, which reinforces NSFAS's commitment to efficient and ethical operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

