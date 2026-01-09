Left Menu

Police arrest man who sent 'death threat' to Bengal Guv

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:06 IST
Police have arrested the man, who allegedly sent a death threat email to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, a senior Lok Bhavan official said on Friday.

The accused was nabbed from Salt Lake area near Kolkata late on Thursday, he said.

"This person is being questioned for more information regarding the matter," the official said.

Bose had on Thursday night received a death threat via email, following which his security was tightened.

The sender had threatened to ''blast'' the governor, the official said, adding the accused had also mentioned his mobile number in the email.

Bose, who is under Z-plus security cover, now has around 60-70 central police personnel deployed for his protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

