Police arrest man who sent 'death threat' to Bengal Guv

Police have arrested the man, who allegedly sent a death threat email to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, a senior Lok Bhavan official said on Friday.

The accused was nabbed from Salt Lake area near Kolkata late on Thursday, he said.

"This person is being questioned for more information regarding the matter," the official said.

Bose had on Thursday night received a death threat via email, following which his security was tightened.

The sender had threatened to ''blast'' the governor, the official said, adding the accused had also mentioned his mobile number in the email.

Bose, who is under Z-plus security cover, now has around 60-70 central police personnel deployed for his protection.

