British Couple Detained by Taliban While Running Education Programmes in Afghanistan

A British couple, in their seventies and dedicated to education programmes in Afghanistan, have lost contact with their family following their detention by the Taliban, reports their children.

The couple, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, have lived in Afghanistan for 18 years, enduring significant political changes, including the Taliban's ousting of the Western-backed government in 2021. They run Rebuild, an organization known for providing educational and training programs to various sectors, including projects for women and children, amid rising restrictions on women's participation and education.

Their children have appealed to the Taliban for their release, expressing their parents' dedication to Afghanistan as their chosen home. Despite past compliance with local laws and efforts, the couple has faced detainment, leaving their fate uncertain. The particularly sensitive nature of their work has aligned with the ongoing challenges seen under the new regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)