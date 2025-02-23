Left Menu

British Couple Detained by Taliban While Running Education Programmes in Afghanistan

British couple Peter and Barbie Reynolds, who have lived in Afghanistan for 18 years running educational programs, have been detained by the Taliban. Their family urges their release, emphasizing their commitment to Afghanistan. The couple runs Rebuild, an organization offering education to various groups including mothers and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:26 IST
British Couple Detained by Taliban While Running Education Programmes in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British couple, in their seventies and dedicated to education programmes in Afghanistan, have lost contact with their family following their detention by the Taliban, reports their children.

The couple, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, have lived in Afghanistan for 18 years, enduring significant political changes, including the Taliban's ousting of the Western-backed government in 2021. They run Rebuild, an organization known for providing educational and training programs to various sectors, including projects for women and children, amid rising restrictions on women's participation and education.

Their children have appealed to the Taliban for their release, expressing their parents' dedication to Afghanistan as their chosen home. Despite past compliance with local laws and efforts, the couple has faced detainment, leaving their fate uncertain. The particularly sensitive nature of their work has aligned with the ongoing challenges seen under the new regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025