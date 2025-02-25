Shocking Revelations: Pregnant Student Case Sparks Suspension in Odisha

In a shocking incident in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a class 10 student gave birth to a premature baby in the hostel of a state-run residential school, prompting administrative action.

Authorities swiftly suspended the headmaster and disengaged the hostel matron following an inquiry. An auxiliary nurse was also put under suspension for negligence.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act, fueling further investigations into how the girl's pregnancy went unnoticed until she gave birth.

(With inputs from agencies.)