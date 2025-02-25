Tribhuvan University Opens Doors to Returning KIIT Students Amid Safety Concerns
Following safety concerns at KIIT in Odisha after a student's tragic death, Tribhuvan University announced Nepali students can continue their education in Nepal with credit transfers. Over 500 Nepali students returned due to unrest, while discussions continue about securing a supportive environment for them.
Nepal's Tribhuvan University has announced that Nepali students returning from KIIT in Odisha can resume their studies at the university with credit transfer options. The decision comes after the tragic death of Prakriti Lamsal, a B Tech student, which led to campus unrest and safety concerns.
Following the incident, which resulted in over 500 Nepali students leaving KIIT, Tribhuvan University stepped forward to offer a pathway for these students to complete their education. The university has provided an official email contact for students and guardians to facilitate the credit transfer process.
This move comes amidst ongoing concerns about the safety of students abroad and the declining enrollment in Nepalese universities. It has sparked conversations about pursuing higher education within Nepal, which could reshape the educational trajectory for many students.
