Campus Clash Over Dietary Decisions Sparks Controversy

A clash at South Asian University (SAU) in South Delhi on Wednesday centered around the serving of non-vegetarian food in the university mess during Maha Shivratri. The student groups involved, Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accused each other of instigating violence.

The SFI claims that ABVP members attacked students and mess staff for not adhering to their demand of barring non-vegetarian food on the festival day, alleging physical assaults including on women. SFI has called for immediate action against the offenders by the SAU administration.

Conversely, ABVP alleges that SFI members attempted to serve non-vegetarian food in a mess for fasting students, interpreting this as a breach of religious freedom. ABVP demands an unbiased inquiry into the incident. Both groups have disseminated videos online showing the purported violence.

