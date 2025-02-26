Rising Momentum for Tuition-Free Education in the U.S.
As college affordability concerns rise, local tuition-free initiatives gain traction across the U.S. Advocacy groups aim to eliminate tuition fees, particularly benefiting low-income students. Despite increased federal objections and potential disruptions, states and private universities are pressing forward with education affordability programs to improve local economies.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Local initiatives to make college tuition-free are gaining momentum across the United States, offering hope to students who might otherwise find higher education out of reach.
Amid President Donald Trump's administration's attempts to close the Department of Education and curb diversity, advocacy groups like Rise are pushing to eliminate tuition fees entirely. This movement is essential for supporting students, especially those from low-income and minority backgrounds, as federal support wanes.
States such as Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New York, alongside private universities, are leading the charge with new tuition-free programs. These initiatives have generated significant discussion around their economic impacts, with proponents citing benefits for local economies.
