IMF Greenlights $1.4 Billion Aid to El Salvador

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday its approval of a new extended fund facility arrangement for El Salvador. This 40-month arrangement, valued at $1.4 billion, is a significant financial decision for the nation, offering immediate access to around $113 million.

According to an official IMF statement, this arrangement is anticipated to attract further multilateral financial assistance. This is expected to bring the total financing package to over $3.5 billion for the program's duration.

The decision underscores the IMF's commitment to supporting El Salvador's economic stability and growth through substantial international financial cooperation.

