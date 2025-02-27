IMF Greenlights $1.4 Billion Aid to El Salvador
The International Monetary Fund has approved a $1.4 billion extended fund facility for El Salvador, spanning 40 months. This arrangement immediately provides $113 million, with the expectation of mobilizing additional multilateral financial support, totaling over $3.5 billion during the program period.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday its approval of a new extended fund facility arrangement for El Salvador. This 40-month arrangement, valued at $1.4 billion, is a significant financial decision for the nation, offering immediate access to around $113 million.
According to an official IMF statement, this arrangement is anticipated to attract further multilateral financial assistance. This is expected to bring the total financing package to over $3.5 billion for the program's duration.
The decision underscores the IMF's commitment to supporting El Salvador's economic stability and growth through substantial international financial cooperation.
