Left Menu

IMF Greenlights $1.4 Billion Aid to El Salvador

The International Monetary Fund has approved a $1.4 billion extended fund facility for El Salvador, spanning 40 months. This arrangement immediately provides $113 million, with the expectation of mobilizing additional multilateral financial support, totaling over $3.5 billion during the program period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 02:14 IST
IMF Greenlights $1.4 Billion Aid to El Salvador
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday its approval of a new extended fund facility arrangement for El Salvador. This 40-month arrangement, valued at $1.4 billion, is a significant financial decision for the nation, offering immediate access to around $113 million.

According to an official IMF statement, this arrangement is anticipated to attract further multilateral financial assistance. This is expected to bring the total financing package to over $3.5 billion for the program's duration.

The decision underscores the IMF's commitment to supporting El Salvador's economic stability and growth through substantial international financial cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025