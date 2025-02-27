CBSE's Dual Exam System Garners Mixed Reactions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved draft norms allowing for Class 10 board exams to occur twice annually, starting in 2026. This move, announced Tuesday, aims to relieve some academic pressure from students by offering multiple opportunities for improvement.

The new system proposes two examination phases: February 17 to March 6 and May 5 to 20. Students can choose to retake subjects in a different format if they find the initial attempt challenging, thereby reducing the stakes of a single exam.

While students and school principals have largely welcomed this change, citing benefits like decreased pressure, some educators express concern about an increased workload, noting the potential impact on teachers' schedules.

