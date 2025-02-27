Controversial Arrest Sparks Outcry Among Eminent Citizens

A coalition of esteemed Muslim civil society members has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns surrounding the recent arrest of Mahbabul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM). In their letter, they called for justice, arguing that the arrest symbolizes undue political pressure.

Mahbabul Hoque was apprehended from his residence in Guwahati last Saturday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested Hoque was linked to a fraudulent network that guaranteed students higher marks through deceptive means. Civil society leaders decried this move, stating it was intended to intimidate progressive social figures and hinder efforts to create secular educational institutions.

The group, 'Citizens For Fraternity', contended that Hoque was detained without proper legal procedures, such as an initial charge-sheet or arrest warrant. Additionally, they criticized the timing, arguing it limits access to judicial recourse. They claimed the charges emerged as a retaliatory measure against USTM and its founder.

