Left Menu

Controversial Arrest Sparks Outcry Among Eminent Citizens

Eminent Muslim civil society members have written to PM Modi, expressing concerns over the arrest of USTM Chancellor Mahbabul Hoque, alleging political vendetta. They urge justice for Hoque, who was arrested without a charge-sheet and accused of mass cheating, denouncing the actions as demoralizing for progressive citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:13 IST
Controversial Arrest Sparks Outcry Among Eminent Citizens
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A coalition of esteemed Muslim civil society members has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns surrounding the recent arrest of Mahbabul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM). In their letter, they called for justice, arguing that the arrest symbolizes undue political pressure.

Mahbabul Hoque was apprehended from his residence in Guwahati last Saturday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested Hoque was linked to a fraudulent network that guaranteed students higher marks through deceptive means. Civil society leaders decried this move, stating it was intended to intimidate progressive social figures and hinder efforts to create secular educational institutions.

The group, 'Citizens For Fraternity', contended that Hoque was detained without proper legal procedures, such as an initial charge-sheet or arrest warrant. Additionally, they criticized the timing, arguing it limits access to judicial recourse. They claimed the charges emerged as a retaliatory measure against USTM and its founder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025