Controversial Arrest Sparks Outcry Among Eminent Citizens
Eminent Muslim civil society members have written to PM Modi, expressing concerns over the arrest of USTM Chancellor Mahbabul Hoque, alleging political vendetta. They urge justice for Hoque, who was arrested without a charge-sheet and accused of mass cheating, denouncing the actions as demoralizing for progressive citizens.
- Country:
- India
A coalition of esteemed Muslim civil society members has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns surrounding the recent arrest of Mahbabul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM). In their letter, they called for justice, arguing that the arrest symbolizes undue political pressure.
Mahbabul Hoque was apprehended from his residence in Guwahati last Saturday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested Hoque was linked to a fraudulent network that guaranteed students higher marks through deceptive means. Civil society leaders decried this move, stating it was intended to intimidate progressive social figures and hinder efforts to create secular educational institutions.
The group, 'Citizens For Fraternity', contended that Hoque was detained without proper legal procedures, such as an initial charge-sheet or arrest warrant. Additionally, they criticized the timing, arguing it limits access to judicial recourse. They claimed the charges emerged as a retaliatory measure against USTM and its founder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Under Police Radar for Obstructing Justice
BJP Demands Justice Amidst Palani Temple Controversy
Justice Served: Court Awards RM9 Million to Murder Victim's Family
Justice Department's Retreat on Corruption Probes Under Trump
Ayush and Social Justice Ministries Unite for Senior Health & Substance Abuse Prevention