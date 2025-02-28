Chaos and Congestion: Inside the First Day of Rajasthan's REET Exam Frenzy
The REET exam concluded in Jaipur, witnessing over a lakh candidates and heavy traffic. The exam was conducted in two shifts, with several candidates facing entry issues due to dress code violations. However, officials reported no unfair means were used. The exam will continue tomorrow.
The first day of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) saw Jaipur transformed into a bustling hub as over one lakh candidates, from both within and outside the state, converged for the test. Conducted in two shifts, the city experienced significant traffic congestion.
Many test-takers were unable to board road buses due to overcrowding, culminating in a logistical challenge for the city. Additionally, enforcement of the dress code led to further disruption, with some candidates being denied entry, while others made hurried adjustments to comply.
Amidst these challenges, both Education Minister Madan Dilawar and Secretary of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Kailash Chandra Sharma, confirmed that the exam proceeded smoothly without any incidents of cheating, and security measures were firmly in place. The examination is slated to continue tomorrow.
