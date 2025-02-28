Campus Speech Clash: Trump's Orders and Rising Antisemitism Debate

President Trump's recent executive orders, aimed at curbing antisemitism on U.S. college campuses, have ignited significant controversy and debate. While some activist groups welcome these orders as a necessary measure, civil rights lawyers and pro-Palestinian advocates warn they could potentially violate free speech rights.

The orders specifically target international students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, with calls for enhanced vetting and potential deportation. This has led to heightened tensions on campuses, further fueled by escalating Israel-Palestinian conflicts. Jewish and pro-Israel groups, along with civil rights organizations, remain divided on the approach.

The implications of these orders, echoing the chaos of the previous travel ban, have prompted organizations like the ACLU to consider legal challenges, emphasizing the risk of infringing constitutional rights. As U.S. authorities push forward, the campus speech dilemma grows more complex and contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)