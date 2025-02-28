Left Menu

Delhi Parents Association Challenges CBSE's Dual-Examination Policy

The Delhi Parents Association has expressed mixed reactions to CBSE's draft norms proposing dual Class 10 exams starting in 2026. Although supportive of some provisions like score improvements, the DPA highlighted concerns regarding academic disruptions, increased costs, and stress due to prolonged exam periods, suggesting alternative scheduling solutions.

The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) has addressed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with feedback on the draft norms for the Class 10 dual-examination system, slated to begin in 2026.

While the DPA supports provisions aimed at reducing student stress, such as the option for score improvement and the ability to retake exams, it voiced concerns over potential academic calendar disruptions. Delays in Class 11's start could hinder learning time. Additionally, increased examination fees could financially burden parents, especially if their children switch schools after Class 10, leading to additional expenses.

The DPA suggested rescheduling the exams to January and February to avoid prolonged periods of exam stress and to ensure smoother academic transitions. This proposal aims to mitigate financial strain and provide students rest periods without disrupting their academic progress.

