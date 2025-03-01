Pope Francis Faces Health Setback Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis faced a health setback on Friday as he encountered an isolated breathing crisis, the Vatican disclosed. The 88-year-old has been hospitalized for double pneumonia, leading to sudden respiratory complications requiring emergency medical intervention.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis experienced a bronchospasm episode accompanied by vomiting and a sudden decline in respiratory function. Immediate non-invasive mechanical ventilation was provided, stabilizing his condition. Despite the setback, the pontiff remains alert and engaged in his responsibilities from Roma's Gemelli hospital.

This development arrived after consecutive days of optimistic updates about his recovery. Although the Holy Father shows commitment to duties, the Vatican announced he would not lead the upcoming Ash Wednesday service, marking the onset of Lent.

