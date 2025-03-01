Controversy Erupts as VMI Parts Ways with Historic Superintendent
The Virginia Military Institute announced it would not renew the contract of Major General Cedric Wins, its first Black superintendent. Appointed in 2021 amid a probe into institutional racism and sexism, Wins pursued diversity reforms, drawing backlash. Critics, including former Governor Ralph Northam, expressed outrage at the decision.
In a controversial move, the Virginia Military Institute's supervisory board has decided against renewing the contract of Major General Cedric Wins, the institution's first Black superintendent. Appointed in April 2021, Wins' tenure will conclude in June when his contract ends. The decision has drawn criticism from various quarters, including former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.
The 16-member board, appointed by the state governor, made their decision in a private meeting, offering no specific reasons for not renewing Wins' contract. Major General Wins, a 1985 graduate of VMI, took charge amid a state-sanctioned probe into allegations of racism and sexism within the institution. During his time as superintendent, he implemented a range of diversity and inclusion policies that met resistance from some alumni.
Former Governor Northam and State Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy have expressed disapproval of the board's decision. Northam emphasized the importance of inclusive leadership, noting recent dismissals across various sectors, while Carroll Foy criticized the board's decision as politically motivated. The board has not responded to these criticisms.
